Christian Sources for Journalists In the course of doing a story you may need experts to speak about a topic from an Evangelical Christian perspective. Hopefully, these institutions can help you find people who can assist you. I've tried to select organizations that are both well known and well respected. If I've missed something obvious, let me know.

Bibles and Other Documents

Evangelicals are about the Bible. Look up scripture references at Bible Gateway. The 4 Spiritual Laws is a great pamphlet that explains what it means to become a Christian. The Ethereal Library (It's in the "ether," get it?) has a huge collection of Christian documents. Bible Gateway - look it up here

http://bible.gospelcom.net/bible, translations 4 Spiritual Laws - classic tract, translated into a bazillion languages

ccci.org/laws/english

Christian Classics Ethereal Library - more than you could ever read

www.ccel.org/

General Organizations

A good place to start is the National Association of Evangelicals, an umbrella organization representing about 43,000 congregations, 50 denominations and 250 parachurch organizations and schools. Barna Research is also good for an overview. It tracks the health of the church with surveys and polls. National Association of Evangelicals

www.nae.net

Barna Research

www.barna.org, contacts, (805) 658-8885

Colleges

For academic comment, these three colleges are probably the best known, and each is well respected. Wheaton is perhaps the best known of Evangelical colleges. Both Wheaton and Multnomah have a press contacts page. Wheaton College - Wheaton, Illinois

www.wheaton.edu, contacts, (630) 752-5015

Biola College - La Mirada, California

www.biola.edu, contacts and experts , (562) 906-4546 Multnomah (Portland, Oregon)

www.multnomah.edu, contacts, (503) 251-6450.

Seminaries

Fuller Seminary has an extensive page of topics for which it can provide experts. Asbury Theological Seminary - Wilmore, Kentucky

www.ats.wilmore.ky.us, contacts Fuller Theological Seminary - Pasadena, California

www.fuller.edu, contacts, experts, (626) 584-5367 Trinity Evangelical Divinity School - Deerfield, Illinois

www.tiu.edu/divinity Dallas Theological Seminary - Dallas, Texas

www.dts.edu, contacts, (214) 824-3094 Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary - South Hamilton, Massachusetts

www.gordonconwell.edu, contacts

Relief

These are some of the largest Evangelical relief organizations. World Vision is probably one of the largest relief agencies - Evangelical or otherwise. World Vision

www.worldvision.org, contacts The Salvation Army

www.salvationarmy.org, Click on "Finder" for contacts Food For the Hungry

www.fh.org, contacts

Science

Not just creation vs. evolution, though plenty of that. Incidentally, creation and the age of the earth are almost always treated as if they are the same. They're not. Institute for Creation Research, for example, holds to a "young earth" view, while Reasons to Believe holds to an "old earth" view. Neither believes in evolution. Institute for Creation Research

www.icr.org/, (800) 628-7640 Reasons to Believe

www.reasons.org, contacts, 626-335-1480 American Scientific Affiliation - Association of scientists with various views

http://www.asa3.org/, (978) 356-5656

Law

You might consider these two organizations (of which ACLJ is probably much better known) as counterweights to the ACLU. The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ)

www.aclj.org, contacts, (757) 226-2489 The Rutherford Institute

www.rutherford.org, contacts, (804) 978-3888

Family

Focus on the Family is the big family-related Evangelical organization. It occasionally deals with political issues affecting the family. Family Life is smaller, though well respected. It seems to stay away from politics. Focus on the Family

www.focusonthefamily.org, (800) 232-6459 Family Life

www.familylife.com, contacts, 501-223-8663

Politics

Christian Coalition is the big Evangelical political organization, but these other groups (offshoots of Focus on the Family) are also quite influential. Christian Coalition

www.cc.org, contacts Family Research Council - Washington, DC lobbying group

www.frc.org, (202) 393-2100 CitizenLink - social/political division of Focus on the Family

www.focusonthefamily.org/cforum Family Policy Councils - links to associated state organizations

www.focusonthefamily.org/cforum/tempforum/A0000948.html

Cults

These organizations provide an Evangelical perspective on cults and new religious movements. Spiritual Counterfeits Project

www.scp-inc.org, click on "Comment" link for contacts Christian Research Institute

www.equip.org, Click on "Contact Us" for contactS.

Evangelism

You've undoubtedly heard of Billy Graham, but Campus Crusade for Christ is also very large, and extends far beyond college campuses. Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

www.graham-assn.org Campus Crusade for Christ

www.ccci.org, (407) 826-2000

Book Publishing

Inter-Varsity Press - books with an academic bent

www.ivpress.com, (630) 734-4000 Thomas Nelson - Bibles, and more

www.thomasnelson.com, contacts, (800) 933-9673 Tyndale - popular books

www.tyndale.com, contacts Zondervan Publishing House

www.zondervan.com, contacts

Other Good Sources

Christianity Today - premier news magazine about Evangelical Christianity and flagship of an array of fine publications

www.christianitytoday.com, (630) 260-6200 Jews for Jesus - Messianic Judaism

www.jews-for-jesus.org Promise Keepers - major men's organization.

www.promisekeepers.org, contacts